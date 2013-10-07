AVAD Releases Two iOS Mobile Apps to Connect Integrators with AV Solutions

AVAD, the North American custom electronics distribution company, has launched two mobile applications, AVAD Mobile and AV Home Design.

Both apps, available for free in the Apple iTunes app store and compatible with the new iOS 7 mobile operating system, provide custom integrators with portable solutions for accessing the distributor’s portfolio of residential and commercial AV products.

"AVAD is excited to create new mobile resources with functionality that makes custom installation more accessible to integrators in today's mobile world," said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager of AVAD. “Our customers are making whole home systems and teaching end users how all of their electronic devices can work together, so it's only right that we fulfill that vision by creating a way for their mobile devices to help. By removing barriers and helping those dealers specify and source products directly from the job site, AVAD lives up to its reputation of helping dealers to be even more productive and effective in the field."

AVAD Mobile provides dealers throughout the U.S. with instant access to AVAD products, vendors, promotions, and training opportunities. Customers can log into the app with their existing AVAD website login credentials to access account details as well as order history and featured product lines. The fully transactional app makes ordering easy by giving dealers the ability to search products by brand, product category or full text search.

AVAD Mobile also brings integrators real-time news updates, product availability, special events and the AVAD social media network, making it convenient for them to remain up to date on the job site or wherever their work takes them. The informative app menu also incorporates quick links to AVAD Rewards, AVAD System Design Group and the user's account profile.

AV Home Design (AV-HD) lets iPad users create a customized view of how specified audio and video equipment would look in a customer’s home or office. Industry professionals as well as technology fans and enthusiasts can simply take a picture of their wall and utilize the app to drag and drop a variety of video panels and audio components to help dealers and their customers visualize their solution prior to installation.

AV-HD is designed to take the guess work out of choosing the perfectly-sized flat panel TV or speaker system for any space. Easy to navigate tools allow each user to specify the dimensions of their room and position devices perfectly, taking into account wall mounting needs. AV-HD takes that vision a step further with move and scale functionality and optional custom installation support from AVAD to turn the picture into a reality.