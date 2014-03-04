Capitol Now Distributing BenQ Projectors

- Capitol is now distributing BenQ America Corporation’s extensive line of projectors for the home and professional markets.
- “BenQ is one of the leading innovators in visual displays, and the company’s projectors are considered to be among the best on the market,” said Curt Hayes, Capitol’s president and CFO. “Adding them to our portfolio further strengthens the options available to our customers who serve the home theater and professional AV sectors.”
- BenQ developed built-in 5GHz wireless Full HD (WHDI), supporting both cable-free operation and mobile device integration. The company’s projectors use BenQ’s Colorific imaging technology to provide accurate, crisp, and enduring colors. BenQ projectors also feature SmartEco technology, which automatically adjusts the lamp settings to optimize the image while minimizing power consumption.
- BenQ recently introduced the SW916 professional projector designed for the corporate environment. Its 1.6x big zoom ratio opens up meeting rooms, and its wide range of throw distances makes it ideal for existing ceiling mount or projector settings, the company says. Key features include 1280p WXGA resolution, 5,000 lumens brightness and a 7,500:1 high contrast ratio.
- The company also launched its new P Series for larger-format professional applications. This competitively-priced line provides XGA and WXGA resolutions with up to 6,500 lumens of brightness. These projectors also feature flexible set-up options that include interchangeable color wheels and six optional lenses, making them ideal for a multitude of applications in the education, retail, and corporate sectors.
- “Capitol’s customers and our customers are one and the same,” said Kristin Kennedy, associate vice president of sales, BenQ America Corp. “Like us, Capitol boasts a bullet-proof reputation for impeccable product knowledge and dedication to their clients.”