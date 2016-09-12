TAG Global Systems Names Stampede Distribution Partner

TAG Global Systems has appointed Stampede to serve as a distribution partner for TAG TECSLATE, a cutting-edge 10-point interactive and collaborative touchscreen display solution throughout the United States and Canada.

“The boardroom, classroom, and even the living room have all become smarter, more sophisticated, and more collaborative with the introduction of the TAG TECSLATE,” said Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly. “Unique features such as its TECSLATE Pro Interactive Software, which allows users to simultaneously annotate and collaborate from multiple locations, and Split View Screen Partitioning Software, which enables a true multi-monitor experience, make the TAG TECSLATE a much-anticipated and eagerly awaited solution among our global network of resellers!”

Stampede will distribute both the 65-inch and 84-inch TAG TECSLATE solutions in 1080p LED and 4K models. Every solution offers an anti-glare display, making it well suited for indoor or outdoor usage, and comes standard with an onboard Wi-Fi-enabled PC that runs the latest Microsoft Windows 10, 200-channel digital LCD TV, and TECSLATE Pro whiteboard interactive software.

“Stampede has a solid track record of digital display sales, and this strategic partnership will help us reach a much larger and broader range of new customers,” said Dawn Lenzmeier, TAG’s director of marketing. “We’re very excited to work with their sales and marketing teams.”

TAG will be exhibiting the innovative TAG TECSLATE solution at Stampede’s upcoming Big Book of AV Tour in Washington, DC on September 22, 2016. To register for the Big Book of AV Tour and see the TAG TECSLATE in action, visit www.BigBookofAVTour.com.