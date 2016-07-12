SynAudCon: Emergency Communication Systems Design & Deployment

- Dates: November 9–12, 2016
- Location: Washington, DC Area
- Price: $800 each or $1,500 both
- Description: Important changes in NFPA72 include allowing the use of the house sound system for emergency announcements, and permitting ECS messages to be transported on a data network. These provisions open a new market for the sound reinforcement industry and an opportunity for collaboration between the Sound Reinforcement and Fire Alarm/Mass Notification industries.
- Part 1: Design - Nov. 9-10, 2016
- Pat Brown will present a system design process designed to produce intelligible speech in the presence of noise and/or reverberation.
- Part 2: Deployment - Nov. 11-12, 2016
- Instructors: Wayne Moore, Larry Rietz and Sander van Wijngaarden
- An expert staff will show you how to capitalize on fire code changes that will affect you and your company. Topic include understanding the code, integrating the ECS with the sound system and then testing it.