Alcorn McBride Adds Dante Option to Binloop Family of Players

Alcorn McBride’s Binloop family of products (Digital Binloop, A/V Binloop, A/V Binloop HD) has added Dante as an option to the product line. The Binloop products can synchronize up to 32-channels of audio (sample accurate), 16-channels of Standard-Definition video (frame-accurate), and 8-channels of HD video (frame-accurate) without any need for an external sync source or control system. Multiple Binloop products can be combined to achieve more audio and video channels. These scalable devices offer flexible control along with audio options for Cobranet and now Dante.

Alcorn McBride partnered with Audinate to offer Dante, its patented media networking solution designed to make digital media networking easy. Dante delivers a self-configuring, plug-and-play digital audio network using standard Internet Protocols and Gigabit Ethernet. It distributes digital audio plus integrated control data with sub millisecond latency, sample-accurate playback synchronization, reliability and high channel counts. Dante has been licensed by customers across the AV industry and can be found in fixed installations, live sound, broadcast and recording applications globally.

“The addition of Dante provides a higher channel count and lower latency, and in a distributed audio system lower latency means greater accuracy,” said Alcorn McBride director of sales, Larry Howard. “Dante will also incorporate the AVB (AV Bridging) protocol in the future to complement Dante’s feature set. By offering the Dante option we gain more access to our customers who are designing Dante networks. Customers will be able to network Binloop products with their Dante-enabled systems.”

Dante is also expected to open up a new client base for the Binloop family in the U.S. “Our customers have traditionally been theme parks, amusement parks and museums,” said Howard. “Dante tends to be used in live staging, theater and corporate events. Customers in those market segments may have digital consoles with Dante inputs, so coming out with Binloops that can go straight into their consoles will give us an advantage.”

Dante makes networking a plug-and-play process with automatic device discovery and system configuration so users can skip complicated set up procedures. Dante is built on global networking standards, including Internet Protocols – not just Ethernet. Dante technology works as an IT network capable of transporting professional-quality audio with no limits on layout options. Latency is low with Dante, whether users choose to run their Dante network with fixed latency or optimized latency.

Alcorn McBride’s Binloop product offers customers a solution for playback systems that are not currently available today,” said Dave Anderson, Director of Sales Audinate. “Alcorn McBride's decision to incorporate Dante into the Binloop family of products will be a welcome addition and can be easily added to a larger existing installed base of Dante systems.”