SYMCO and SCN Present Technology User Panels in Boston and NYC

For the third year in a row, SCN has partnered with SYMCO to present technology user panels at the manufacturer rep’s Regional Technology Showcases in Boston and New York City during October.

InfoComm and IMCCA are also sponsors of the showcases, providing a full schedule of exhibits and seminars focused on commercial AV and data solutions, along with unified communication and collaboration. The events are open to all integrators, VARs, consultants, and technology users.

One of InfoComm’s acclaimed Roundtables will directly follow SCN’s end user panel, with the days capped off by a networking reception. The showcases take place October 20 in the Boston region and October 22 in Manhattan. Details of the full agendas are available at www.symcoshowcases.com.

SCN editor Lindsey Adler will be moderating the panels of top-level technology managers, CIOs, and CTOs from a range of market segments, including corporate, healthcare, government, and higher education. While the panels will be structured as free-form conversations, the discussions will cover the AV and collaboration solutions the panelists have in place at their respective organizations, how they handle technology challenges, how they are preparing for the future, and what they value in their industry partners.

Stay tuned to AVNetwork to meet the panelists.