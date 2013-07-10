Harris Broadcast Names Charlie Vogt CEO

Harris Broadcast — a portfolio company of The Gores Group and a global supplier of networking, routing, and software solutions that create, manage, transmit, distribute, and monetize multimedia content — has appointed Charlie Vogt as chief executive officer.

Harris Broadcast CEO Charlie Vogt

The 25-year information technology and communications leader joins Harris Broadcast following nine years as president and chief executive officer of GENBAND where he led a company transformation that encompassed six acquisitions, including Tekelec SSG, NextPoint Networks, and Nortel’s VoIP Business. Through organic innovation, attention to operational integration, and focus on customers, GENBAND became number one in VoIP and delivered a compound annual growth rate of approximately 100 percent during his tenure. Vogt succeeds Harris Morris, who was appointed president of Harris Broadcast when it was a subsidiary of Harris Corporation in 2010, led the company through its divestiture process and guided the transition period to The Gores Group ownership, including the completion of fiscal year 2013.

“Charlie’s proven track record of taking companies with powerful and promising technology to the next level uniquely positions him to lead this business,” said chairman, Harris Broadcast, and board member, Dish Network, Carl Vogel. “His decision to join Harris Broadcast as President and CEO likewise reflects the promise and potential behind the company’s market-leading technology, marquee customers, and exceptional employees. Charlie will bring to Harris Broadcast vision, leadership, creativity, and operational discipline as well as an entrepreneurial and customer-first culture.”

“The radio and TV broadcasting industry is embarking on a significant transformation from digital to IP," Vogel said. "Charlie was a natural choice as his IP domain knowledge and experience gained while assisting global service providers and cable operators transition to IP has uniquely prepared him to lead the company as this industry undergoes a similar trajectory. We thank Harris Morris for his contributions in guiding Harris Broadcast as we acquired the business and transitioned the company to independence – we wish him well as he pursues new opportunities.”

With its patent portfolio, eight Technical and Engineering Emmy Awards, and a strategic global support presence in 36 countries, Harris Broadcast solutions are at the forefront of enabling radio, television, and media networks around the world to compete in today’s multiformat, multichannel, and multiplatform market.

“I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about joining Harris Broadcast, especially at a time when broadcasters, cable networks, and multi-channel content distributors are experiencing so much change – from the impact of on-demand to content delivery on multiple screens and the digital transition to video and audio over IP,” said Vogt. “I have spent my professional career building businesses, fostering an entrepreneurial culture, and introducing disruptive technologies that transform business models. I look forward to leading the Harris Broadcast team to accelerate innovation in areas that will enable the company to experience market-leading growth.”

“Through investments in R&D and strategic acquisitions, Harris has built the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of content management technology," Vogt said. "The company is well positioned in the broadcast market with unique capabilities such as combining automation, digital asset management, playout, and sales and scheduling into a single solution. These strategic assets form an ideal foundation upon which we will invest and differentiate.”

Appointed chief executive officer of GENBAND in 2004, Vogt expanded GENBAND’s operations to more than 50 countries and secured 80 of the top 100 communications service provider and cable operators as customers. While leading an industry wide transition to IP, he also advised the Federal Communications Commission Chairman on matters of technology and spectrum serving on the FCC advisory council.

Vogt has received industry wide recognition for his leadership, operational acumen, and accomplishments including Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year,” Dallas Metroplex Technology Business Council CEO of the Year, Global Telecom’s “Power 100,” and Light Reading’s top 10 “movers & shakers.” In September 2012, The Wall Street Journal named GENBAND the number one privately funded company in America topping a list of 5,900 companies.

Prior to his tenure as president and chief executive officer of GENBAND, Vogt served as president and chief executive officer of Taqua, an IP switching company, which was acquired by Tekelec in 2004. Before Taqua, Vogt was instrumental in the operational and financial growth of four standard-setting technology companies including ADTRAN, Ascend Communications, Accelerated Networks, and Santera Systems.

ADTRAN, Ascend Communications, and Accelerated Networks executed IPOs, while Santera Systems was acquired. Following Lucent Technologies’ $20 billion acquisition of Ascend Communications in 1999, Vogt became a senior member of the leadership team.