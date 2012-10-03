Clearwing Productions Completes 4-City Tour with Macy’s Glamorama

- Macy’s Glamorama is a show that has fused elements from Macy’s Passport in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and Macy’s Glamorama in Minneapolis and Chicago, to become a four-city tour through Minneapolis, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This year’s theme was “British Invasion”, paying homage to 50 years of British pop artists, and marked the 30th anniversary of Glamorama. The events have raised upwards of $40M for charities through the years: supporting children’s cancer research; improving the health, well-being and education of children; and helping with HIV/AIDS services, prevention and research.
- Clearwing has provided lighting for the show for the past 2 years, and this year Michael Gansmoe, vice president of Special Productions and a creative force behind the tour, tasked them with orchestrating the bulk of the event by providing lighting, audio and video equipment, as well as 6 tractor-trailers to move the tour from venue to venue. Gansmoe also selected Linear Velocity’s Pete Tidemann to do audio design and vendor selection for the show. Clearwing’s Aaron Hubbard, Lighting Director and Account Executive for the touring show, says that the show continues to embrace cutting edge technology. To that end, this year’s show featured a 16’ x 30’ high-resolution LED wall (made of 180 MK7 7mm LED panels) while 48 Martin MAC Auras were hung on the ceilings to add sparkle and color throughout. Also featured was a new concept visual display, utilizing a low-resolution 16’ X 32’ 100mm Flexi-Flex LED curtain for the models to walk through, enhancing the traditional cat-walk with images and lighting. Audio gear for the show, supplied by Clearwing Productions, included an L-Acoustics KARA line array comprised of 24 cabinets.
- Macy’s Entertainment Group, led by Michael Gansmoe and Larisa Meyer, in conjunction with Lighting Designer Michael Murnane of Footcandles, conceived the visual elements for the show. Karmin and Robin Thicke were the event headliners. All four venues were old proscenium theatres (the historical Orpheums in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Minneapolis, and the Harris Theatre in Chicago) and were presented with all the flair and precision of a touring Broadway musical.
