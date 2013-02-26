STRATACACHE Hosts Launch of Food Services Guidebook at DSE

STRATACACHE will host the release of the Dynamic Signage in Food Services Guidebook, authored by Lyle Bunn, at Digital Signage Expo 2013.

Lyle Bunn, noted digital place-based media industry analyst, advisor and educator, will release the in-depth “How To” guide at Digital Signage Expo on Wednesday, February 27 at 11:30 a.m. in the STRATACACHE booth (#415).

Sponsored by STRATACACHE and LG Electronics, the guide provides information to plan and source digital signage initiatives as food service providers define, future-proof and invest in the medium to keep pace with competitors, industry best practices and the changing regulatory environment.

“Dynamic signage is well suited to revenue generation, cost reduction and compliance with messaging regulation,” said Lyle Bunn, author of the Guidebook. “The benefits will only be realized if it is done well. This “How to” guide will place food services providers on that path to prosperity, enabled by digital menu boards, promotion boards, drive-thru, infotainment and digital play.”

Elements of the 45-page guidebook, such as system design, content approaches, future-proofing, analytics and ROI/ROO analysis, will be helpful to food services providers and their business partners, as well as integrators and supply chain providers.