Tri-Ed/Northern Video Expands Bosch Partnership

- Tri-Ed/Northern Video Distribution is expanding its partnership with Bosch Security Systems to now include pro audio and intercom products from the company's Communications Systems brands Electro-Voice and RTS, along with Bosch public address products.
- "Tri-Ed/Northern Video is one of our most established partners in the security products marketplace," said Shawn Dahya, key account manager with Bosch Security Systems. "Expanding their portfolio to include Bosch Public Address, Electro-Voice pro audio, and RTS intercom products makes it easy for our customers to add a communications component to their purchase, and all with the high level of support and service that Tri-Ed/Northern Video is known for. We are very pleased to take this important partnership to the nexth level, and look forward to passing the advantages on to our customers."
Tri-Ed/Northern Video Distribution provides solutions from manufacturers of video surveillance, IP video, fire detection, intrusion detection, access control, sound, communications, structured cable, and home automation products. With 46 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Tri-Ed/Northern Video offers personal customer service, technical systems support, flexible credit terms, next-day shipping, ongoing training programs, and a rewards program.