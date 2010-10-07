Meyer Sound Releases Revit Data for Loudspeaker Integration in Building Information Modeling

BERKLEY, CA--Meyer Sound has released Revit data files for 12 loudspeaker products for use in Building Information Modeling (BIM), an Autodesk design platform created for project participants to collaborate as part of an integrated “whole building” process. Meyer Sound is the first professional audio manufacturer to provide Revit data, supporting a seamless integration of its loudspeakers into BIM projects.

Twelve of Meyer Sound’s most popular installation products are now available in the company’s growing Revit library, including the MILO and M’elodie line array loudspeakers, miniature MM-4XP loudspeaker, and MM-10 subwoofer.

“Revit data has become a requirement for some of our larger projects,” says Bill Schuermann, senior design consultant at Houston-based HFP Acoustical Consultants. “Having Meyer Sound loudspeakers available in Revit means that I can share project design information with other engineers and architects more efficiently without the coordination issues associated with other architectural modeling programs. Meyer Sound is not only a leader in loudspeaker technology but also an early adopter in the architectural community.”

Building Information Modeling is an integrated process that uses consistent and reliable information to allow architects, engineers, builders, and owners to explore a project’s key physical and functional characteristics digitally before it is built. By demonstrating the entire building lifecycle, BIM improves decision-making and cooperation from the very early stages and enables faster and more economical project delivery with reduced environmental impact.

For a complete list of all Meyer Sound models available in BIM or to download the Revit data files of these products, please visit: http://seek.autodesk.com/search/meyer+sound?source=SearchBox