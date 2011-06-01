Hitachi Debuts Short-Throw 3LCD Projector

Chula Vista, CA--Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group has introduced its CP-A300N LCD projector, featuring an ultra-short-throw lens that can project an 80-inch diagonal image at nine inches from the front of the projector.

The CP-A300N’s compact design, 8.6 lb weight, and ultra-short-throw lens enable it to be mounted close to a projection screen or whiteboard. The CP-A300N can project bright images up to 100 inches from a distance of only 26 inches, with 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness, a 2000:1 contrast ratio and XGA resolution.

The projector offers HDMI, S-Video and composite video inputs, USB and RGB computer video connections, stereo mini-jack, RCA and microphone audio inputs, and audio and video outputs.

The CP-A300N includes an RJ-45 Ethernet jack for connection to a local area network (LAN), which allows the projector to display content from a remote location and be operated and maintained via the network. A built-in 10-watt amplifier and speaker eliminate the need to connect external speakers, and the mic input works even if the projector is in standby mode.

The Hitachi CP-A300N offers Perfect Fit technology, which allows for correction of all four corners and four sides of the image, eliminating problems such as barrel or pincushion distortion. In addition, the CP-A300N is available with an optional 6-axis wall mount. The projector’s Template function displays four types of line templates. Hitachi’s exclusive Input Source Naming feature lets the user customize the names of input sources instead of using the factory default settings. The CP-A300N also offers simpler maintenance with features such as a 4,000-hour hybrid filter, which requires less frequent cleaning and makes longer operation possible.