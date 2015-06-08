Stewart Introduces FIDELEDY Vision

The What: Stewart Filmscreen’s new FIDELEDY Vision Image Enhancement system improves LED video wall performance and eliminates moiré interference.

The What Else: With usage growing at more than 20 percent per year, LED video wall tiles have become a popular large image solution for digital signage, staging, broadcast and filmmaking applications. However, users of these systems have often expressed a desire to enhance the harsh, digitized images these displays present. To address this, Stewart Filmscreen engineers developed the FIDELEDY Vision system to give LED video walls a true cinematic appearance. In addition, the system eliminates moiré interference issues prevalent in re-photography situations.