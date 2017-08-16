Stewart Filmscreen Appoints Two Product Development Engineers

Stewart Filmscreen has appointed Kevin McGlynn and Brad Tudor to its engineering department to assist in new product development, enterprise resource planning (ERP) update and implementation, and process improvement.

Brad Tudor

These individuals join the company as it works to develop innovative projection screen technologies, enclosures, and frames. McGlynn and Tudor will aim to improve current products and engineering processes while continuing the Stewart Filmscreen’s advancements in screen materials and technologies.

Using his mechanical engineering expertise, McGlynn will play a role in new product development, process improvement for the Cima line, and work on special projects. His experience in machine inspection and testing will aid company efficiency and improve production optimization.

Tudor, an experienced mechanical engineer specializing in new product development, will also focus on process improvement, cost reduction, manufacturing support, and fixture design and construction. Both Tudor and McGlynn will join a seasoned team of engineering professionals.

Kevin McGlynn



“As we continue moving forward into ‘The Next Generation,’ we are not just focused on new products like the innovative Phantom HALR (High Ambient Light Rejection) screen material, but we are also investing in new software and processes to streamline operations, reduce costs, and continue to bring our dealers and consumers the high quality they expect from Stewart,” said Stewart Filmscreen CEO and president, Shannon Townley. “We are thrilled to add Kevin McGlynn and Brad Tudor to our engineering team. Engineering is at the core of what we do.

“Over the company’s 70-year history, we have been producing our screens from the molecular level up. Being vertically integrated is one of the many things that differentiate us from the competition. Our engineering team is equipped to bring any idea to life and deliver a world-class product.”