Women in AV to Participate in Fall 2012 E4 AV Tour

Women in AV (WAVE), a group seeking to educate, support and inspire women in AV through collaborating, mentoring and networking opportunities, will participate in the Fall 2012 leg of Almo Professional A/V's E4 AV training and networking tour, which stops in Dallas on September 13 and New York on October 3. WAVE’s participation on the E4 tour is sponsored by Chief Manufacturing, NEC, Samsung and Premier Mounts.

For both events, WAVE has the following activities planned with the goal of gathering local WAVE members to connect and learn from each other’s experiences:

· 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Stop by the Almo Pro A/V table to talk with members of the WAVE Planning Board about how to get involved

· 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sit at the designated WAVE lunch tables set up for dining and networking

· 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Attend the class, “What is Mentoring and Why It’s Important to You” led by WAVE founder Jennifer Willard to learn about implementing company programs and the WAVE Mentoring Program.

With the theme of the Almo E4 Fall tour focused on “Your A/V Future Revealed,” attendees can expect to see new products from more than 30 manufacturers, as well as a newly updated set of 13 educational sessions, many of which are worth E4 partner InfoComm International’s CTS Renewal Units (RUs).

“We are headed your way, women in AV, and can’t wait to get together,” said Jennifer Willard, founder of WAVE. “There will be multiple occasions to connect throughout the day to discuss the importance of mentoring for the growth and future of the women in our industry.” Willard added, “It is rare for us to have the chance to network with each other and we should embrace this time together. We are especially thankful for our WAVE sponsors for their support.”