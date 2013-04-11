BrightSign Breathes Visual Life Into Bugs Art Installation

- BrightSign has collaborated with The Mill LA and Sonos to help bring “Bugs” to life.
- “Bugs”—the newest exhibit to open at Sonos Studio—features an ensemble of insect instrumentalists brought to life by filmmaker Tom Kuntz and the exuberant loops of electronic musician Dan Deacon. The exhibition is made up of six large monoliths with embedded TV screens positioned in a circle to immerse visitors in the visual and aural show.
- The exhibit exemplifies the creative potential that can be realized when bringing together a team of all-stars in their respective fields: Tom Kuntz designed each Bug creature, Dan Deacon composed a wealth of loops to bring personality to each bug, and The Mill LA brought them to life with animation. The result is a comedic, joyful, and utterly bizarre experience that captivates its audience with a provocative audio/visual display.
- "This project was a collaboration with an amazing combination of creative forces," said head of production at Mill LA, Arielle Davis. "The synergy for this project allowed us to bring to life an exhibit of six characters inspired by visionary Tom Kuntz that is both transfixing and entertaining."
- The Mill LA incorporated BrightSign’s Digital Media Players to bring together the stunning visuals and enchanting music. Each “bug” has its own monolith enclosure. The BrightSign XD1030 feeds audio to a Sonos PLAYBAR that sits directly under the “bug” and video to the six “bug” screens.
- “This installation speaks to the ubiquity of digital signage, and highlights the fact that BrightSign’s players can fit virtually anywhere, to suit any need,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “The creative possibilities of digital signage are endless, and we are pleased to help Sonos realize its goal of showcasing the intersection of music, art and technology at its Sonos Studio.”
- The exhibit will be open to the public through May 5, 2013, from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
