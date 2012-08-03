Stampede Releases Big Book of AV Mobile App

Stampede Presentation Products Inc. has revealed the immediate availability of its new Big Book of AV mobile app.

The new app, available free for iPhone, iPad, and Android, allows users to browse Stampede’s nearly 1,000-page catalog. Dealers can now carry the standard-setting 2012 Big Book of AV catalog, featuring nineteen new product lines and a host of other innovative features, wherever they go.

“With the new app, our dealers can finally have high quality AV information right at their fingertips,” said Kevin Kelly, Stampede president and COO. “Our 2012 Big Book of AV contains 19 new product lines from the last year alone, and this new app allows the nearly 10,000 dealers in our network to access information on more than 7,967 products from more 90 manufacturers, with just one push of a button on their mobile device.”

New lines featured in the 2012 Big Book of AV catalog include: Chorus Call (Unified Communications), Christie (Commercial Displays, Micro Tiles, Projectors), Clear One (Unified Communications), DynaScan (Commercial Flat Panels and Digital Signage Solutions), Horizon Displays (Classroom, Digital Signage, and Touch Screen Solutions), IO Gear (Audio-Video Distribution, Presentation Accessories, and Digital Signage), Navitar, (Non-Lens Digital Signage) Marshall Electronics (Security Cameras, Commercial Flat Panels, Unified Communications, and Microphones), Olens (Projectors and Home Audio), Panasonic (Security Products), Peerless (Non-Mount Digital Signage and Education Products), Phoenix Audio (Commercial Audio and Unified Communications), RADVISION (Unified Communications), Room Pro (Unified Communications, Carts/Racks/Cases, and Classroom Solutions), Samsung (Commercial Flat Panels), Screen Innovations (Projection Screens), TTUFF (Digital Signage Solutions), Ultimate Support (Pro Audio), and Xantech (ATON product line).

The physical version of the 2012 Big Book of AV was introduced to Stampede’s dealers at InfoComm 2012, and features information on more than 7,967 products from more 90 manufacturers, making it the single largest resource guide in the entire industry. The book itself weighs more than four pounds and is just shy of 1,000 pages. Dealers will have the opportunity to custom imprint their logo on the cover of the catalog.