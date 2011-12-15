AVAD Releases Product Catalog 2012

AVAD has announced the availability of the all-new 2012 AVAD Product Catalog.

The 140-page, full-color catalog features all of the latest products and technologies from the leading suppliers in the residential and commercial industries.

In addition to comprehensive product information and specifications, the 2012 AVAD Product Catalog offers dealers exclusive insight into ways they can grow their businesses through system solutions, technological insight and application guides.

“With information on the industry’s best products from the industry’s premier brands, the 2012 AVAD Product Catalog is an extremely valuable tool for AVAD dealers,” said Lei Lei Trock, senior marketing manager for AVAD. “This in-depth product catalog also represents yet another resource for our dealers to help manage and grow their businesses. Along with providing access to the products featured through the catalog, AVAD also supports its dealers with services including system design, manufacturer training, and more. Whether a dealer is just starting out or looking for areas of new opportunities, AVAD is committed to being its dealers’ most valued partner.”