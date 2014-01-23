General Cable Showcases Gepco Brand Solutions for Live Music Venues

- General Cable will showcase its Gepco Brand solutions for live music venues including RunONE Powered Cables and the DLC Series DMX Lighting Control Cables among others at the 2014 NAMM Show (Booth #6983) January 23-26, 2014.
- Gepco Brand RunONE Powered Cables combine audio and power, along with optional data, under a single durable, yet flexible jacket. Shielding around the power channels eliminates power noise from interrupting the audio/data signal, ensuring high-quality performance. With multiple uses for corporations, DJs, lighting rigs and tours, RunONE allows the user to pull a single cable in place of multiple cables, providing a portable and neat solution that saves time and hassle.
- Especially relevant to live music venues, the RunONE Touring Line was designed with larger-gauge power conductors and an overall shield specifically for touring and production use. The 12 AWG power conductors of the Touring Line provide a lower voltage drop for long distance runs, while the overall shield reduces outside noise often encountered during those longer runs. At the NAMM Show, the Gepco booth will highlight the varied applications for RunONE, including self-powered speakers, stage boxes that combine audio and power, and lights using DMX signals.
- Gepco Brand DLC Series DMX Lighting Control Cables will also be displayed at NAMM, including the newest additions to the series, the DLC122 and DLC222. Ideal for heavy production use, rigging and touring conditions, the DLC122 and DLC222 feature larger 22 AWG conductors for use in extended distance runs without signal loss, as well as an extremely durable and abrasion-resistant, yet flexible, polyurethane jacket. The DLC series lighting control cable is a true DMX cable with 120 Ohm impedance, low capacitance, double (foil and braid) shield and color-coded conductors for easy identification. Unlike conventional cables that are not intended for data transmission, the DLC series offers reliable data transfer through its data-specific design.
- The single- and dual-pair designs of the DLC series accommodate multiple lighting manufacturers’ products, and the DLC222 and DLC224 meet the United States Institute for Theater Technology (USITT) standards for DMX512 cable specifications.
- “General Cable is happy to provide Gepco products tailored to touring and live music venues,” said Joe Zajac, Sales and Applications Engineer for Gepco Brand Products. “The newest additions to the Gepco Brand RunONE and DLC series will provide the best performance in tough, heavy-production and touring conditions.”
- In addition to RunONE and the DLC Series, the Gepco booth will display microphone and instrument cables as well as heavy-duty tactical cat 5e and fiber cables with Neutrik etherCON or opticalCON connectors for protocols such as CobraNet, MADI, EtherSound, A-Net, LightViper & OPTOCORE.
