Full Compass Recognized in D&B Tribute

Madison, WI--Full Compass was recently recognized in the D&B 200-Day Digital Tribute, a series of success stories hosted on Dun & Bradstreet’s website as part of their celebration for reaching 200 million businesses in their database.

D&B selected Full Compass as a featured business for their induction into the SBA100, an honor awarded by the U.S. Small Business Administration. This designation recognized Full Compass for creating over 100 jobs after receiving assistance from the Small Business Association’s 7(a) and 504 loan programs.

“We’re very honored D&B has chosen Full Compass for this tribute and are proud of what we have accomplished,” said Susan Lipp, chairman of the board, “our goal is to continually grow the company and provide many more jobs in the years to come.”