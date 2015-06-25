SoundTube Entertainment XT-Spyke

The What: SoundTube Entertainment has introduced the XT-Spyke, a fully weatherproof 150 watt, two-way columnar line array. The XT-Spyke was designed for outdoor applications including theme parks, small stadiums, and outdoor events.

The What Else: The XT-Spyke incorporates eight 3.0-inch polypropylene woofers and eight 1-inch aluminum dome tweeters in a sealed, weather resistant enclosure with aluminum grille and weatherproof mounting bracket. Connections are made via a Neutrik speakON weatherproof input jack. Mounting options include a standard wall bracket or a “spike” mount for placing in garden areas.