GC Pro Expands, Adds Personnel

Westlake Village, CA--Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro) announced that it has finished its 10th-anniversary year with a number of initiatives that position GC Pro for further growth in 2012.

“GC Pro had a fabulous 2011,” said GC Pro vice president Rick Plushner. “We performed above expectations with greater than 30 percent growth over 2010 – the biggest one-year jump we’ve had in our history. We’re proud of our success and our growing reputation in the industry. In 2012, we are focusing on reinforcing our infrastructure in an effort to provide the best possible customer service, as well as increasing our sales force.”

The following sales personnel have been added to their respective GC Pro locations:

Jason Block - Atlanta, GA

Adam Muraski - Brookfield, WI

Chris Hodkins - Denver, CO

Ricardo Jimenez - Hallandale, FL

David Touloumian - Hollywood, CA

Michael Merrill - Houston, TX

Eric Kreuzer - Nashville, TN

Javier Willis - San Diego (La Mesa), CA

Nic De La Riva - San Francisco, CA

Maryam Haddad - Seattle, WA

Aside from that, these logistics coordinators have been appointed, to help GC Pro fulfill orders, optimize efficiency and expedite delivery to ensure customer satisfaction.

Dwayne Wright - Dallas, TX

Martina Mehta - Hallandale, FL

Nick Zamora - Houston, TX

John Maxson - Indianapolis, IN

Karla Kennedy - Manhattan, NY

“Several offices now have three-person teams improving our ability to spend more time consulting and fulfilling customer orders,” Plushner said. “The Logistics Coordinators are a significant addition. Once a sales engineer develops specifications and provides consultations for a client, the Logistics Coordinator plays an integral role in ordering the products – whether from a surrounding Guitar Center store, our distribution center or a special order from vendors – and then tracks the order and coordinates delivery. Getting orders right and delivering on time, every time, is what our clients have come to expect from GC Pro, and the Logistics Coordinators serve to strengthen customer service and satisfaction.”

The Dallas location hosts one of the teams benefiting from a recently appointed Logistics Coordinator. Jeff McDaniel, senior account manager based out of Dallas, said, “Dwayne [Wright, logistics coordinator] joined us starting January 1, and it has made a huge impact in the way we do business. We already had a great workflow and relationship with our clients, but with a Logistics Coordinator, we are able to keep things running just that much more smoothly, fully serving our clients to an even greater extent. And Dwayne is a great fit – he is super-nice, well-connected and great with customers.”

GC Pro is also expanding its Technical Services operation. In 2011, GC Pro opened a Technical Services office in the Hollywood location, and in April 2012 a new office in Nashville will open, with a dedicated GC Pro Technician, providing services direct from the Nashville GC Pro location, building up custom CTO Mac systems for turnkey recording purposes in installation in the Nashville area.

Additionally, GC Pro is establishing a national headquarters based out of the Hollywood location, including offices for GC Pro executive staff, technical services and sales. This location will also be equipped to host vendor and customer meetings, as well as an upgraded pro audio demonstration facility.