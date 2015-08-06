Sound Image Appoints Industry Vet to Lead Integration Division

Sound Image has appointed Laurence Italia to vice president of its integration division. In this new position, Italia will be responsible for new business development for Sound Image Integration, as well as manage the day-to-day business and staff.

“Larry has strong ties in the industry, specifically tour and install sound, and with his vast knowledge in marketing of installation products from sales through system design, we know he will be a tremendous asset to our team,” said Dave Shadoan, president and CEO of Sound Image.



Having spent more than 28 years at Yamaha Corporation of America, most recently serving as vice president and general manager of Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc., he was responsible for the significant growth of the company and its Yamaha Commercial Audio products including NEXO speaker products.



Sound Image spent its first twenty years on the tour production side of the industry before expanding into the systems integration business.