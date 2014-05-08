Sound Control Technologies RC3X-E4P

The RC3X-E4P is SCT’s latest RemoteCam3 solution addressing the need to remote the Polycom EagleEye IV camera from a Polycom Group System codec. Utilizing dual CAT-5e or CAT-6 cables, the RC3X-E4P extends power, control, IR, and 1080p video up to 300 feet between codec and camera. The kit is inclusive of a power supply for the head-end/codec module, HDCI codec cable, RC3X-HE head-end module, RC3X-CE camera module and Mini-HDCI camera cable and “sniffer” to confirm termination on the power cable. The RC3X-CE camera module integrates with SCT’s RC3-EE4 dual gang camera wall mount.