Sony’s New Professional Laser and Lamp Projectors

The What: Sony has increased its industry-leading share of the mid-brightness class projector market with a combination of new laser and lamp models that meet diverse installation and budget requirements for business, academic, large venue or entertainment use. The new projectors include two 3LCD laser models (VPL-FHZ65 and VPL-FHZ60) to expand Sony’s growing line of Z-Phosphor laser light source projectors.

The What Else: The new WUXGA (1920 x 1200) laser models deliver brightness of 6,000 lumens (VPL-FHZ65) and 5,000 lumens (VPL-FHZ60). For applications better-suited to lamp-based projection, Sony’s new VPL-FH65 (6,000 lumens) and VPL-FH60 (5,000 lumens) offer cost-effective options that still deliver high quality performance.

The new projectors offer Color Space adjustment and Color Correction features for more accurate color reproduction. With the Color Space adjustment feature, users can adjust individual coordinates of Red, Green and Blue primaries in addition to choosing from three different color space presets. The Color Correction feature fine-tunes Hue, Brightness and Saturation of six different color ranges.