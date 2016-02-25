Sony and Montclair State University Alliance Brings Touch of Hollywood to the East Coast

Montclair State University has entered into a strategic alliance with Sony Electronics to bring the latest tech from Hollywood to New Jersey. The agreement puts into place a long-term plan to enable the University’s communication and media students to gain real-world experience and get a high-tech preview of their future careers. The University’s new School of Communication and Media building, currently under construction on the 252-acre, suburban New Jersey campus, will provide a facility where Sony will offer industry professional training similar to what is offered at its Digital Motion Picture Center (DMPC) on the lot of Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

Slated for completion in spring 2017, Montclair State’s new School of Communication and Media building will have the distinction of being an extensive 4K studio and production facility. It will include studios and classrooms, as well as a theater outfitted with Sony laser projectors, studio cameras, production switchers and monitors. The strategic alliance between Montclair State and Sony, however, extends beyond the equipment.

“This public/private alliance reflects the shared vision of two dynamic and forward-thinking organizations,” said Susan A. Cole, Montclair State University president. “For years to come, the initiative will generate and deliver widely beneficial educational, business and career-development opportunities for our communication and media students, as well as film and broadcast industry professionals in New Jersey and New York City. Sony has brought great vision to our developing partnership, and we look forward to collaborating with them and building upon our relationship.”

Similar to Sony’s DMPC operation in Hollywood, the Montclair State facility will be a training and educational resource, with 4K facilities available to students and production professionals in every aspect of the creative process. Sony will use the space to host business development events, conduct training, and promote new technologies, establishing Montclair State University as a preferred environment for Sony’s introduction of new products, technologies and services relating to television, film, media, and higher education. Additionally, Sony will enable Montclair State communication and media students to attend the annual National Association of Broadcasters conference and will create internship, mentoring and training opportunities for them.

“The alliance with Montclair State is a perfect match for Sony’s long-standing commitment to the education community, providing media and communications students with training and hands-on access to professional technologies,” said Alec Shapiro, president of Professional Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “The relationship between the two organizations dates back nearly a decade to the University’s early use of Sony HD equipment. Now, the growing demand for 4K content and for future professionals trained in 4K workflows combined with Montclair State’s forward-thinking approach to education created the perfect opportunity to build this unique facility and industry resource.”

This new facility and alliance was designed with the intention of practically preparing students for a career in the communications and digital media industries. Having access to professional-grade Sony products will enable Montclair State students and faculty to engage in a dynamic and fulfilling educational experience.