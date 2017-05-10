Sonic Foundry Hosts Annual User Conference Unleash17

Sonic Foundry announced that it hosted a sold-out gathering at its 11th annual Unleash Mediasite User Conference. The three-day user conference in Madison, Wis. and online via Mediasite offered 55 sessions that armed customers in healthcare, higher education and the enterprise with the knowledge and expertise to increase the impact and adoption of video in their organizations.



“Sonic Foundry’s Unleash conference is the best way to learn new product knowledge and best practices that help advance the video deployment at my university, without having to attend a huge show,” said Ian Wilkinson, Texas Tech University and Mediasite Community Advisor. “This is my fifth time attending, and I’m always impressed with how Sonic Foundry treats its customers and the level of thought and work that goes into each event. After each Unleash event, I feel more and more that Sonic Foundry and the Mediasite Community are among my biggest supporters.”

Sessions tackled best practices for video workflows, streamlining video delivery, lessons on boosting student and user generated content and industry trends such as supporting engagement and social aspects of video. One day of the show was dedicated to exclusive hands-on Mediasite workshops, allowing Sonic Foundry customers to dive deeper into product knowledge, learn about integration with other technologies, receive expert support and more.

Additionally, targeted one-on-one consulting sessions with technical experts and roundtable sessions with executives provided customers the opportunity to develop top-down relationships with Sonic Foundry employees, help them maximize the value of their video deployments and get their questions answered.

“Sonic Foundry’s Unleash is so valuable and worth the trip from the Netherlands,” said Jaco van der Worp, Learning and Development professional, Green Heart Hospital. “With 50+ sessions to learn from, the three-day show allows me to connect with others in the Mediasite community, learn from my peers and share my knowledge of the technology with others. I don’t think any other vendor in the industry is doing anything like this, and I appreciate that Sonic Foundry creates opportunities for its users to come together. I now feel like I am part of the Mediasite family.”

Unleash 2017 welcomed users from around the world including people from England, Japan, Australia, China, Norway and the Netherlands.

The show also honored select customers at the 13th annual Enterprise Video Awards, a distinguished program that recognizes excellence in the practical and creative integration of Mediasite in business, education, health and government.

Wainhouse Research analysts Alan Greenberg and Steve Vonder Haar and Margot Douaihy of AV Technology Magazine presented keynotes.