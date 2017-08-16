Sonic Foundry Debuts Mediasite RL Mini

The What: Sonic Foundry is now offering the Mediasite RL Mini, proving great lecture capture can come in small packages. The newest member of the company’s classroom-based recording family provides the automation and high-quality capture Mediasite is known for in a compact, affordable device.

The What Else: The plug-and-play RL Mini makes it easy to build or expand an automated lecture capture program without breaking the bank. The company says that it’s ideal for adding video and content capture to low-tech classrooms with limited built-in AV sources that are frequently found in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments, and even K12 classrooms.

The Why: “Faculty and staff are adopting more innovative, video-centric teaching strategies which means demand for academic video in every classroom, and beyond, is strong and growing,” said Gary Weis, CEO of Sonic Foundry. “The RL Mini is designed to provide customers with an additional option for bringing video and lecture capture into places they wouldn’t otherwise go due to technical and budget constraints. It’s the perfect solution for turnkey expansion into those sometimes forgotten classrooms without compromising the high-quality experience for which Mediasite is known.”

Easy Plug-and-Play Video and Content Capture

The RL Mini can be mounted anywhere. Instructors simply plug in their laptop and camera and start teaching. It’s fully automated and schedulable, designed to be run from Mediasite Video Platform or Mediasite Video Cloud to support live and on-demand streaming. With the RL Mini you get:

High quality video recording with the option for live streaming

Dual full-motion capture of content and video

Fully integrated with the Mediasite platform, which means high-quality video

Local and remote confidence monitoring for audio, video and content quality

Mediasite RL Mini’s capture-to-publish workflows guarantee users never miss a teaching, training or learning moment. All content is immediately published to Mediasite Video Platform or Mediasite Video Cloud providing students instant access to valuable video study materials, and providing system administrators everything they need to manage, secure, share, search and track the video content.

“While the RL Mini provides a convenient way to scale academic video into the low-tech rooms on campus, students are the real beneficiaries. The ability for the instructor to simply walk in, plug in a laptop and start teaching means students will instantly be able use that video as a study and review tool,” said Alan D. Greenberg, senior analyst and partner at Wainhouse Research.

The Mediasite RL Mini is available today, starting at $2,995. Learn more at pages.sonicfoundry.com/RL-Mini.