SnapAV Announces Distribution Partnership with Atlona

SnapAV, a designer, manufacturer, and exclusive source of more than 1,800 electronic home solutions for residential and commercial channels, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Atlona, an AV connectivity solutions provider that designs and engineers a diverse range of residential and commercial AV and IT products.

Through the new distribution partnership, SnapAV will offer an array of Atlona’s 4K/UHD solutions, including HDMI to HDBaseT matrix switchers, HDMI to HDMI matrix switchers, and HDMI over HDBaseT receivers. Also included in the partnership are Atlona’s HDMI distribution amplifiers.



“We recognized Atlona’s clear leadership in designing and bringing to market high-quality media distribution products that support the growing demand for transmitting 4K Ultra HD content,” said Mike Jordan, VP of product development, affiliates, at SnapAV. “By adding Atlona’s 4K-compatible matrix switchers, receivers, and splitters to our existing portfolio of Binary media distribution products and cables, we’re now able to offer a 4K solution for every residential application.



“We’re excited about working with Atlona and the value this new partnership will provide our customers. Dealers have come to rely on us for the easy, one-stop-shopping experience we provide with our award-winning e-commerce website and the best service and support model in the industry. Adding Atlona to our media distribution lineup to round out our 4K offering is another way we’re able to make dealers’ lives easier.”



Added Ilya Khayn, Atlona’s president and CEO, “This is an exciting partnership with SnapAV because it serves both companies equally well, and because we’re able to enhance our distribution through another partner that values customer relationships the same way we do when it comes to service and support."