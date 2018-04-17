SNA Displays, Manufacturer of LED Displays, Joins DPAA

DPAA, the global organization for everything digital out-of-home, announced today that Sansi North America (SNA) Displays has joined its membership ranks.

SNA Displays is a leading manufacturer of custom LED display and lighting solutions. The company is one of the largest LED manufacturers in the world, with more than 26 years of LED experience and more than 245 patents across multiple LED technology markets.

Barry Frey, DPAA President & CEO, said, "SNA Displays is the company behind some of the most dynamic, eye-catching video screens in the country, from New York's Times Square to Washington DC's Capital One Arena to San Francisco’s Salesforce HQ and L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. We look forward to helping them network with our community of members."

Mitch Leathers, Director of Marketing & Communications for SNA Displays, said, "We see joining DPAA as a great opportunity to grow our business and share our expertise in the digital display space with the world's leading digital out-of-home networks. There are clearly some great networking opportunities and relationships to be had within DPAA, and we’re excited to become a member."

DPAA is a global, digital out-of-home marketing association that has created a strong community environment in which members drive and promote their digital capabilities.

To deliver on their promise of “Digital Out of Home Everything," DPAA functions as a business accelerator and concierge/consultant for members. Membership in the DPAA community brings many benefits, including admission to quarterly "mini summit" meetings with ad industry and DOOH leaders; access to curated VIP tours and meetings at CES and Cannes Lions; an extensive database of research, best practices and case studies; tools for planning, training and forecasting; social media amplification; publication discounts; an opportunity to participate in media partnerships; insights on software and hardware solutions; further integration into the advertising ecosystem as part of the video everywhere conversation and marketing campaign; and more.

