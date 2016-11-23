SM&W Expands Technology Practice to Canada, Hires New Talent

Shen Milsom & Wilke has expanded to Canada by opening its first office in Toronto. The office, led by Elizabeth Tang, welcomes Mathew Slack as senior associate, providing expertise in unified communications, IT, and audiovisual design, and supporting SM&W’s existing client base in Ontario and throughout Canada.

Matthew Slack

Slack’s experience designing hundreds of meeting and conference spaces, including highly complex emergency and security operation centers, complements SM&W’s core areas of practice.

“We are committed to delivering the best service possible to our clients,” said Tom Shen, president and CEO. “Having a presence in Toronto will help extend our reach and responsiveness to Canada-based clients. I am confident that Mathew’s versatility and knowledge will help us continue to meet the needs of our current clients, and we look forward to leveraging his connections across the industry to form relationships with potential new clients. We see a great opportunity in Canada, and we are excited to have Mathew on our team.”

Slack has more than 15 years of industry-related knowledge and holds a number of certifications with InfoComm International, Crestron, Polycom, as well as associations with a multitude of other audiovisual and IT manufacturers and service providers. He graduated Saginaw Valley State University with a BS in computer information systems.