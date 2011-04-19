Milestone and Da-Lite Complete Merger

Minneapolis, MN--Milestone AV Technologies and Da-Lite Screen Company have closed their previously announced merger.
- The now united businesses have nearly 1,000 employees worldwide and eight major operating locations.
- "We are excited to close this transaction, and move forward together bringing even more value to our customers while providing expanded growth opportunities for our employees," said Scott Gill, CEO of Milestone AV Technologies.
- Da-Lite will continue to be based in Warsaw, IN, as an operating subsidiary of Milestone, and under the leadership of current president Richard Lundin.
- A formal press event regarding the merger will be scheduled for the infoComm 2011 tradeshow in Orlando, FL, in June.