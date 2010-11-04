Displaysearch at InfoComm 2011

- Displaysearch, provider of display market research, has announced that it has partnered with InfoComm, the international trade association of the professional audiovisual and information communications industries, to co-locate its 4th annual Digital Signage Conference with InfoComm 2011 in Orlando, Florida. The annual conference, which focuses on both the digital signage business and advanced display technologies for the segment, will be held on June 14 during InfoComm 2011 at the Orange County Convention Center.
- The conference will bring together the world’s largest display vendors, the world’s largest IT companies and companies already well established in out-of-home digital signage environments. Additionally, they will be joined by new ventures that digital displays are helping to foster. Applications to be examined include: mass transit, mixed-use information and advertising signage; electronic menu boards; higher education installations; point-of-sale and dynamic signage for retail; corporate mass-communication networks; out-of-home advertising/information/security messaging; and emerging solutions for the outdoor portion of the out-of-home market.
- “With revenues for commercial large-format flat panel displays alone forecast to reach more than $7B by 2016, and unit volume growing at a 24% CAGR, this segment is a key area of growth for the flat panel display supply chain,” noted Chris Connery, Vice President of DisplaySearch. “Because digital signage remains a hot topic at InfoComm’s annual event, emphasis on this segment continues to grow. Co-locating the event will provide an opportunity for InfoComm attendees to learn more about the business side of digital signage, including market forecast and the latest trends.”
- “The professional AV market continues to embrace flat panel technologies, which have become inexorably linked to digital signage,” notes Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International. “We are pleased to offer a conference at InfoComm 2011 that examines the flat-panel market and other emerging displays associated with digital signage. The Digital Signage Conference is the perfect complement to the integrated technologies attendees can see on the Show floor.”
- Preliminary Conference Topics Include:
- Digital Signage Supply Chain
- LCD and Plasma; Who Makes What for Whom
- Commercial vs. Consumer Displays – The Technology vs. The Marketing
- Regional and Worldwide Forecast Outlook
- Go-to-Market Strategies
- The Role of the Channel in Distribution
- Software Content Providers and Managers
- AV vs. IT Integrators, Installers and Architects
- Mass Media
- Out-of-Home Media Sellers and Buyers
- Outdoor Media Sellers and Buyers
- Comparison of Digital Media to Mainstream Media - Challenges and Opportunities
- Advanced and Emerging Display Technologies for Digital Signage
- Electronic Paper Displays (ePD)
- OLED
- Touch
- For more information on speaking and sponsorship opportunities contact Laura Castellano at laura.castellano@displaysearch.com or 408.418-1904. For more information about InfoComm 2011, visit www.infocommshow.org
