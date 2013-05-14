New Eaton Campus Ramps up AV and Digital Signage

Electrosonic was charged with designing the AV systems, media control and power management for the Eaton Experience Center at Eaton’s new campus in Cleveland, Ohio.



The installation was conceived and designed by Ralph Appelbaum Associates (RAA). Electrosonic served as a consultant to RAA to do the pre-engineering during design phases, and were ultimately contracted by Eaton to build the installation.

The Eaton Experience Center was created to help communicate Eaton’s values and position in power management end markets to employees, customers, suppliers, business partners and government, political and civic leaders. The Experience Center consists of:

•Twelve 3D animated illustrations

•Four 65-inch interactive multi-touch tables

•An 80 by 14 foot LED curtain featuring abstract or natural landscapes and data visualizations

•A brilliant 53-foot LED chandelier that complements the animations on the LED curtain.

The centerpiece of the Eaton atrium is a five-story chandelier comprised of Traxon Imagic Weave LED mesh wrapped into a cylinder 53 feet tall by 12 feet in diameter. The LED mesh combines a woven stainless steel mesh grid with individually-addressable LEDs to form a canvas for vivid, large-scale media. The chandelier can display specific media on a pre-determined timeline or media for a particular show via a Medialon show controller.

“The chandelier was a pretty unique project,” said Electrosonic project manager Bryan Vogel. “It was two years in the making with the metal fabric built section by section, piece by piece on a rotisserie with jig. Every measurement had to be laser-perfect. If it was off by a quarter-inch on one end it would be off by five inches at the other.”

Electrosonic kicked off its involvement in the project in September 2011. “We were responsible for the technology connectivity – making the elements of the Experience Center work together,” said Vogel. “We needed to use the technology to its full potential.

The 80-foot curtain wall in the atrium is also comprised of Traxon Imagic Weave with transparent LED nodes in a 62.5mm pitch. The nodes display a video signal sourced from the head-end AV equipment room.

The four interactive tables feature 65-inch LCD displays in a custom kiosk table. “They’re very high quality and have Mitsubishi LCDs modified for this purpose by Cyber Touch,” said Vogel.

Electrosonic designed and fabricated custom power panels for the LED curtain wall and the chandelier to power the mesh with voltage sensors. “The power panels give employees real-time analysis so they know exactly what’s happening power-wise with each system,” Vogel said. “The power control monitoring has airport/government specifications, so employees are alerted to any fluctuations to power and amperage, and if there are any problems it pinpoints the area.”

Vogel says it was a challenge getting all the systems “to talk together, but Medialon was the right choice for the control system. Its open architecture enables the client to do unlimited things. So the AV elements in Eaton’s atrium can change and grow with the client’s expectations.”