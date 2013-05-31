CSR Awarded Contract with Global Center for Health Innovation

- CSR (Colortone Staging & Rentals) has been awarded the preferred in-house audiovisual and exclusive rigging provider contract with Cleveland’s brand-new Global Center for Health Innovation and Cleveland Convention Center. CSR is a nationally recognized, full-service audiovisual production company that is based in Cleveland.
- CSR, with both national and international partnerships and alliances as well as experience with large conferences and special events, was chosen from among a who’s who of local, regional, and national bidders. The company was awarded the contract on the basis of its continual investment in new technology, state-of-the-art equipment, and knowledgeable, experienced staff.
- “CSR’s longstanding partnerships and experience in the production of major conferences with healthcare industry organizations such as Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals provide our clients with the assurance that CSR can deliver first-class audiovisual services in the Cleveland Convention Center,” said Brian Casey, vice president and general manager for the facility.
- “The facilities will attract significant events and visitors from around the world,” said Bob Leon, CSR President and CEO. “CSR has the experience, the expertise, the tools, and the experienced staff to provide world-class services seamlessly and consistently. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the preferred audiovisual partner to the nation’s ‘medical capital.’”
- The Cleveland Convention Center is scheduled to open in July, hosting the 2013 National Senior Summer Games. The Global Center for Health Innovation is scheduled to open in October 2013.