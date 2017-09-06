Shure Releases Super 55-BLK Deluxe Vocal Microphone Pitch Black Edition

Shure Incorporated today announced the release of a limited quantity of the Super 55-BLK Deluxe Vocal Microphone Pitch Black Edition, in time for the upcoming holiday season. The new Super 55 Pitch Black Edition is a modern take on the classic Super 55’s look and performance. This limited edition microphone features a matte black die-cast case, black foam, and smooth frequency response for natural vocal reproduction, and comes with an integrated, swivel stand mount base and microphone bag, perfect for any performance on-stage and on-screen.

The Model 55 Unidyne defines classic microphone design just as much today as it did more than 75 years ago when it made its official debut. For vocal performers, the Super 55 Pitch Black Edition’s eye-catching black-on-black design is a twist on the classic and adds a sleek style to production. The rigorously tested supercardioid microphone cartridge rejects unwanted noise and prevents feedback. The shock-mounted cartridge and tough, die-cast case reduces handling noise and protects it from damage.

“For vocalists, microphones are vitally important as they can make or break performances. Microphones need to have premium sound quality and finish as well as durability,” said Soren Pedersen, product manager at Shure. “The new Super 55 Pitch Black Edition is a tour-proven, dynamic microphone delivering world-class performance with a modern take on our classic design. We are excited to be able to offer this sleek, new design for the holiday season.”

The Super 55 Pitch Black Edition will be available through certified Shure retailers and online.