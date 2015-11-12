Shure President to Retire; Successor Announced

Shure has announced that president and CEO Santo (Sandy) LaMantia will retire on July 1, 2016. As part of the planned changes current executive VP of global operations, marketing, and sales and chief operating officer Christine (Chris) Schyvinck will succeed him as president and CEO. On January 1, 2016, Schyvinck will take on the added title of president, and will serve in this role until her appointment as president and CEO July 1.

