Sennheiser Creates SC 660 TC Headset For Special Hearing Needs

Sennheiser has created the SC 660 TC, a premium double-sided wired headset for office professionals that use hearing aids.



The latest addition to Sennheiser’s high quality Century wired headset series, the SC 660 TC is compatible with all standard, telecoil-equipped hearing aids. The headset brings all the benefits of the range to users with special hearing needs, improving their communication experience and productivity.

With Sennheiser Voice Clarity wideband sound and its ultra noise canceling microphone, the SC 660 TC delivers a natural voice experience that makes conversations crisp–optimizing speech intelligibility even in noisy contact center and office environments. In addition to the speaker, SC 660 TC is equipped with a hearing aid-compatible telecoil transmitter on each side of the headset, resulting in a richer sound experience and offering the user the greater flexibility of a double-sided solution. The transmitters send a magnetic field that can be picked up directly by the hearing aid, making it easier for users to focus on a conversation without the distractions of background noise.