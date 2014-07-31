Seattle Museum Partners with Sennheiser for Audio Exhibits

Seattle's EMP Museum, housed in a spectacular 140,000 square foot building designed by preeminent architect Frank O. Gehry, is home to popular culture exhibits in the world, featuring everything from fantasy, horror, science fiction, video games and of course rock 'n' roll. Since opening in 2000, EMP has delivered a leading edge experience to visitors from all over the globe. Now, through a new partnership with audio specialist Sennheiser, the museum is also set to deliver a world-class audio experience.

Exterior photo of the Seattle EMP Museum

As the first stage of the partnership, several hundred Sennheiser MOMENTUM On-Ear headphones will be deployed throughout the museum's exhibits beginning in September of this year. Included in these exhibits is Spectacle: The Music Video, which takes visitors on a journey from early Soundies and Scopitones to MTV, crowdsourcing, and cinematic masterpieces.

"It is a thrill for Sennheiser to be associated with EMP, a unique institution that embodies the authentic spirit of creativity in pop culture and music," commented Rocco L. Zeppetella, Channel Manager, Consumer Electronics, Sennheiser. "Our relationship with EMP will consist of multiple levels and iterations, each with the primary goal of heightening the audio experience of the museum's visitors and guests."

"As a museum entirely focused on popular culture, music is at the core of who we are and how we got our start," said Gregg Goldman, Head of Business Development for EMP Museum. "We take great care to craft the most creative and impactful exhibits, and our relationship with Sennheiser will help us deliver an audio experience while heightening the overall museum experience for our visitors."

Sennheiser MOMENTUM On-Ear headphones featured in the Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses exhibit in EMP Museum. The new Sennheiser MOMENTUM On-Ears not only provide great sound, but are also attractive, emanating high quality workmanship and design. For the Spectacle exhibit, the museum curators chose the glossy black finish. Other color variations will be added throughout the museum as new exhibits are introduced.