USAV to Host 2014 APEX Conference

- USAV, an association of professional audio-visual (ProAV) integrators, will host APEX, a conference for USAV Members, in the fall of 2014.
- The conference will be held Sept. 28 – Oct. 2 in Westminster, CO, and will focus on fostering professional growth within USAV Integrator organizations.
- APEX is an extension of the USAV Leadership Conference (ULC) presented by USAV in 2013.
- “The 2013 ULC was such a phenomenal success that we decided to expand our role in leadership training to include more of the key players from our Integrator companies,” said USAV CEO K.C. Schwarz. “So we have created APEX, a conference designed to accelerate leadership growth across the entire company.”
- APEX 2014 will serve functional-level leadership from the sales and engineering departments of USAV Members, similar to the 2013 ULC event. In addition, the expanded APEX 2014 format will benefit everyone—executive leaders, functional managers, even administrators looking to expand knowledge of ProAV and become a greater asset to their company.
- “We are really looking forward to taking our conference to the next level with APEX in 2014. The event will be slightly longer with a schedule designed specifically to integrate all levels of our member organizations. We want our executive leaders to be right in there along with the functional-level leadership and other key players. We want APEX to be a platform for discussing new ways everyone can work together to strategically improve business,” said USAV marketing manager Rachel Volk.
- APEX attendees will make connections, discover new strategies for improving individual performance, and derive fresh ideas for helping USAV organizations succeed on a whole new level. Conference sessions will encourage attendees to build relationships with others serving in the same functional capacity at other USAV member organizations, further professional development through education and CTS training, and connect with key representatives from USAV’s Manufacturer Partners to learn more about products and services that can help them to better serve clients.
- As with the 2013 ULC, USAV Preferred Manufacturer Partners (PMPs) will be instrumental in the planning and execution of the APEX conference. The PMPs knowledge of the ProAV industry and insight into developing trends is vital to developing a cutting-edge conference program with serious training opportunities for conference attendees.
- The complete APEX conference schedule and technical training program will be published in the spring of 2014.