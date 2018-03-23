Screen Innovations Appoints Chief Technology Officer

Screen Innovations (SI) has named Michael J. Braithwaite as the company's new chief technology officer.

Michael J. Braithwaite

Based in Austin, TX, Braithwaite has extensive experience in intellectual property, IT development and technological enhancements, consumer electronics, and AV infrastructure standards. In his 25-year career with professional audio and consumer electronics, he has authored 58 U.S. and international patents and patents-pending.

“Michael is an industry icon and a strong leader who will help SI completely change the world in an even more powerful way one, three, five, and 10 years from now," said Ryan Gustafson, CEO and founder of SI. "Michael is a visionary and his passion to see around the corner will continue propel SI’s growth into the future.”

Prior to SI, Braithwaite served as senior vice president of multimedia streaming, and chief strategy officer at ClearOne. He has also previously chaired the Consumer Electronics Association’s R10 working group technical committees.