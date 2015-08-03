Scott Maccabe Becomes Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions President

Scott Maccabe

Scott Maccabe has been named president and chief executive officer of Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc. effective August 1. Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is the global market share leader in installed retail store point of sale systems.

In addition to retaining his role as TABS President and CEO, Maccabe will also serve on the Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc. Board of Directors.

Since joining Toshiba in 2002, Maccabe has held leadership positions at Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. and in 2013 accepted his current role as president and chief executive officer at TABS.