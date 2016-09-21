Scott Esterson Named Western Regional Sales Manager at ADAM Audio

ADAM Audio has appointed Scott Esterson to the position of western regional sales manager. Based in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, Esterson will handle sales in the territory west of the Mississippi, interfacing with dealers and end users, demonstrating ADAM Audio’s monitoring products and solutions for the professional audio, broadcast, production, and systems integration marketplaces.

Scott Esterson

“Scott is so well regarded by countless clients in our industry, and he has a stellar reputation for customer service,” says ADAM Audio President Dave Hetrick. “He is a perfect fit for our ever-growing team of talent at ADAM Audio and we are excited to have him with us in the western region.”

Esterson says that he fell in love with the music industry at a very early age after his mother took him to a Beatles concert in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. Immediately after finishing college, he started doing live sound work on tour with George Benson. Since then, Esterson has spent his career highly involved in the various market segments of the audio industry, including professional and project audio, broadcast, audio for video production and remote recording. He served as the western regional sales manager at Genelec for nine years. Prior to that, Scott was the multichannel sales manager at DTS, where he worked with manufacturers to implement the company’s technology into a variety of operating systems. He also held previous positions at Tascam as well as Lexicon.

“ADAM Audio is one of the leaders in the studio monitor market, and I’m so happy to join this team,” said Esterson. “I’m looking forward to working with ADAM’s customers in all of the audio-related markets that I have been a part of pro audio, audio-for-video, production, broadcast and systems integration.”