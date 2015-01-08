SCN’s 2015 Hall of Fame: Robert Swing

Collaboration systems provider IVCi got an early start in the videoconferencing sector thanks to founder Robert Swing’s dedication to the art and science for two decades. Continued growth under his leadership has brought the company fully into the AV market as videoconferencing and collaboration have become intertwined with AV systems.

Robert Swing

Swing began his career in technology as a customer engineer with IBM, and became involved with IP networking and managed conferencing services during his tenure at the technology giant. After striking out on his own to found IVCi in 1995, he and his team saw the coming convergence of the markets and technology, and began to position the company for success.

“As we expanded our footprint and customers, we found the demand for full-room integration was growing as we penetrated more and more companies,” said Swing. “Moving into AV was a natural extension.”

Swing’s vision for IVCi has centered on bringing people anywhere together through the power of technology. He and his team realized the intense demand to integrate videoconferencing hardware for organizations of all sizes and have stayed the course while continuing to anticipate and evolve with the market, never losing the plot along the way.

Although Swing founded this award-winning organization, he recognizes the contributions of his team and attributes much of the company’s success to the efforts of the group. As IVCi continues to evolve, Swing still guides the ship, overseeing the company’s business initiatives and streamlining new products to market.

Jim Beaugez, APR, is a freelance writer and accredited communications professional with a decade of experience in the MI and pro audio industries. You can reach him at jimbeaugez@gmail.com and on Twitter @JimBeaugez.

See all 2015 SCN Hall of Fame inductees here.