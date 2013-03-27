St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Installs Voalte iPhone Communication Technology

- St. Joseph Mercy Oakland (SJMO) is the first hospital in Michigan to adopt Voalte’s latest generation iPhone to improve clinical communication at the point of care.
- The iPhones, which will be used by nurses and clinicians, utilize Voalte’s versatile platform which combines high definition voice call, alarms and text messaging on one device designed to improve clinical communications. With a simple tap, SJMO nurses will be able to communicate instantly with each other from anywhere in the hospital, allowing for faster response time to patient needs.
- Jack Weiner, SJMO president and CEO, said the implementation of the new technology “is one of several initiatives St. Joe’s has undertaken to improve patient safety and quality. We believe that this new technology will result in better clinical outcomes and enhance the quality of care for our patients, for which we are continually recognized.”
- SJMO has received several awards and honors for patient care and safety, including national recognition as a Truven Health Analytics Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital and a Top Hospital designation for patient safety and quality of care by The Leapfrog Group.
- “St. Joseph Mercy Oakland is a leading-edge hospital when it comes using cutting-edge technology to provide quality care,” said Voalte vice president of innovation, Trey Lauderdale. “Implementing the Voalte solution is another example of St. Joe’s using a 21st century solution in its state-of-the-art hospital.”
- As part of the installation, Voalte will be integrated with multiple systems within the hospital, including Spacelab Patient Monitors and Hill-Rom Navicare through Cerner Alertlink. These integrations will enable nurses and clinicians to receive critical information and alerts through the Voalte solution.
- “After much evaluation, we determined Voalte was the best system for both clinical communication and our facility,” said SJMO director of IT, Robert Jones. “The new system will improve our workflow and allow our nurses to spend more time with patients.”
- A comprehensive community and teaching hospital, SJMO is a member of the St. Joseph Mercy Health System, a subsidiary of Trinity Health.