Vaddio EasyTALK Audio Components

Vaddio’s EasyTALK USB is a suite of audio components that allow integrators to get professional-grade audio performance from their computers.
- Because the EasyTALK audio devices use a standard UAC driver, no special USB drivers need to be installed. As a result they work seamlessly with any software application running on any OS that supports USB 2.0 devices.
- “Our EasyTalk audio systems were designed with the goal of achieving high-quality audio from a computer,” said president of Vaddio, said Rob Sheeley. “This required us to optimize the USB audio stream to professional audio wideband standards and develop both microphones and audio amplifiers that could deliver the highest quality performance.”
- The EasyUSB Mixer Amp supports up to two EasyTALK MicPOD microphones. In addition, analog line level I/O interfaces allow for integration with external AV equipment such as videoconferencing codecs, external amplifiers or LCD displays. The EasyUSB Mixer Amp also has a 2 x 20 watt integrated audio amplifier for connection to external 4/8-Ohm speakers.
- The EasyMIC MicPOD microphones deliver the performance of three microphones built into an elegant tabletop or pendant hanging enclosure. With ultra wide 360-degree pickup coverage, one MicPOD is capable of providing excellent coverage for an average size meeting room table. For those larger tables a second MicPOD can be added for additional coverage.
- Each Microphone element is equipped with integrated echo cancelation and Digital Signal Processing, including compression, equalization, filtering and AGC or automatic gain control. They are offered in both tabletop and ceiling configurations to meet your installation needs. Because of the plug-and-play design, installation is as simple as connecting Cat. 5 cable between the EasyUSB Mixer Amp and the EasyMICs. Power, control and audio are all incorporated into the single cable.