Mystic Lake Equipped with L-Acoustics

The Twin Cities’ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel entered the outdoor concert market this season with a new 8,357-seat amphitheater that is already being praised by the local press for its “incredible sound.”

South Saint Paul-based Allied Productions & Sales supplied a full L-Acoustics loudspeaker and amplifier package for Mystic Amphitheater’s inaugural summer concert season.

According to Allied’s Chad Pechacek, the production company is flying a dozen L-Acoustics KUDO enclosures per side paired with a total of 12 ground-stacked SB28 subs. Three dV-DOSC spread out across the stage lip deliver front-fill, while two six-dV-DOSC arrays are flown out in the seating area for delay. On stage, 115XT HiQ wedges typically provide monitoring, with a pair of dV-SUB deployed for drum fill. All systems are powered and processed by L-Acoustics LA8 amplified processors.