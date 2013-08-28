Theatrixx Appoints Director of U.S. Sales

Jacques Tessier, President of Theatrixx Technologies, is pleased to welcome Joseph Lapchick as the company's new U. S. director of sales.

"We are pleased to welcome Joe in our organization. He is well known and respected in the industry and he is one of the most experienced representatives available. Joe's dedication for customer service, understanding of customers’ needs and experience in the LED field will be a strong asset.”

Joe has more than ten years experience representing market leading video LED products, and is excited to be joining the Theatrixx team.

"My goal is to help Theatrixx make a successful entry into the huge U.S. market. At +2500 panels, xVision is already the new standard for touring-grade LED panels in Canada. But based on this response from the Canadian market I now know there is also a place for xVision within the United States' highest profile events, broadcast and touring."