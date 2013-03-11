Audinate Holds Promotion for Dante Virtual Soundcard

Audinate, the creators of Dante media networking solutions, is holding a special promotion for its Dante Virtual Soundcard software.



The single seat license, which normally sells for $149.99, is now discounted 80 percent and can be purchased for $29.99 for a limited time.

The Dante Virtual Soundcard allows a PC/Mac to connect to a Dante audio network by using the Ethernet port on the computer to communicate with a network of other Dante enabled based devices. Popular DAW applications like, Nuendo, Cubase, and Logic, Pro Tools can transmit and receive up to 64 bi-directional channels to networked audio equipment, or 32 channels with Pro Tools via the Dante Virtual Soundcard without any additional hardware soundcard.

“Dante is the most interoperable, easy-to-use digital network solution available,” said Gary Southwell, vice president of product management at Audinate. “Recently the Dante Virtual Soundcard won its third Readers Choice Award from Prosoundweb.com for the best Live Recording Software. What better way to experience how powerful and easy Dante is to use, than to own this award-winning software at this special promotional rate.”