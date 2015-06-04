Salamander Announces AV Furniture Products Ahead of InfoComm

- Salamander Designs, Ltd. returns to InfoComm this year in Orlando, FL to showcase new and innovative additions to its commercial product line. At last year's InfoComm, Salamander announced a strong start to its new commercial division, building on two-plus decades of consumer product innovations. This year's expo is a perfect opportunity for professional integrators and installers to experience the Salamander difference in person with impactful solutions in custom furniture design and engineering services.
- At InfoComm15 Salamander will demonstrate a number of AV furniture products for the commercial market, including highly customizable cabinets built on the SD-X1 Frame, a unique aluminum chassis that enables a wide variety of configurations and bolt-on accessory options. New products include the Pull Out Rack Cartridge, designed for the professional integrator as a service solution for applications posing difficult or even impossible challenges when trying to access the rear of equipment. And the first of Salamander's interactive panel stands, the Touch Screen Mobile Stand, will be unveiled. This mobile cart, as functional as it is beautiful, is designed to work with the Microsoft Surface Hub and other interactive/touch screens.